High School Football Aledo running back goes for the hat trick in 5A D2 state title game January 15, 2021 04:45 PM

DeMarco Roberts continued his playoff run with his third rush TD in the first half vs. Crosby, 25 yards, to give Aledo a 28-14 lead in the 5A D2 title game Friday Jan. 15, 2021 at AT&T Stadium.