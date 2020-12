High School Football TD pass is too little too late for Colleyville Heritage December 26, 2020 11:49 PM

Colleyville Heritage QB A.J. Smith-Shawver hits Leon Covington with a 10-yd TD pass to cut the Mansfield Summit lead to 34-31 with 25 seconds left on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo. Summit held on for the win.