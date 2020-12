High School Football Summit TD pass gives the Jaguars the lead for good in win over Colleyville Heritage December 26, 2020 11:47 PM

Mansfield Summit QB David Hopkins hits D'Szarion Brown with a 6-yard TD pass to give the Jaguars a 20-17 lead with 11 seconds left in the 3Q on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo. Summit never trailed again in a 34-31 win.