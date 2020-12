High School Football Arlington Martin QB scrambles for 15-yard TD December 25, 2020 04:23 AM

Arlington Martin QB Zach Mundell scrambles for a 15-yard TD midway through the 3Q to give the Warriors an 18-17 lead over Southlake Carroll on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Carroll rallied for a 30-26 win over Martin