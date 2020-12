High School Football Quinn Ewers returns to toss a 25-yard TD pass in Southlake Carroll win December 25, 2020 03:50 AM

Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers returned after a two-month layoff to toss three TD passes including this 25-yard score to Landon Samson on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Carroll defeated Arlington Martin 30-26.