High School Football Lovejoy QB throws 8th TD pass, the 6th to the same WR December 24, 2020 06:30 PM

Lucas Lovejoy QB R.W. Rucker threw 8 TD passes including this 8-yard dart to WR Reid Westervelt who had 6 scoring receptions on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Globe Life Park. Rucker threw for 366 yards with 213 going to Westervelt. Lovejoy won 64-50.