High School Football Timberview RB opens the scoring on 7-yard TD reception against Lovejoy December 24, 2020 06:14 PM

Mansfield Timberview RB Deuce Jones hauls in a 7-yard pass from QB Simeon Evans to open the scoring against Lucas Lovejoy on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Lovejoy rallied to defeat Timberview in a shootout 64-50.