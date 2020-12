High School Football 60 yard TD run by Arlington WR forces overtime with Denton Guyer December 20, 2020 03:32 AM

Arlington WR Joel Murray races 60 yards for a TD to tie the game at 28 with 5:12 left to force OT with Denton Guyer on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Globe Life Park. Guyer defeated Arlington 38-31 in 2OT to win the Class 6A Division 2 area round tilt.