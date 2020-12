High School Football Game winning halfback pass gives Euless Trinity win over Midland Lee December 20, 2020 03:10 AM

Euless Trinity RB Ollie Gordon takes a handoff, slips, then tosses a game-winning, 11-yard TD pass to Xzavior Kautai to give the Trojans a 56-49 lead over Midland Lee with 15 seconds left on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.