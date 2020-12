High School Football Arlington RB runs for 240 yards including this 14-yard TD December 20, 2020 02:59 AM

Arlington running back B.J. Rogers opens the scoring on a 14-yard run for the Colts on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Rogers had 240 yards on 26 carries and 2 TDs in a heartbreaking 38-31 2OT loss to Denton Guyer.