High School Football Carthage DB returns the 2nd of his 2 back-to-back pick sixes in title game win December 19, 2020 11:41 AM

Carthage DB Brandon King, the Class 4A Division 2 Defensive MVP, returns the second of his two back-to-back pick sixes 36 yards for a TD on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Carthage won the 4A D2 title 70-14 over Gilmer.