High School Football TCU signee hauls in 2nd of 2 TD receptions in Argyle championship victory December 19, 2020 11:40 AM

Argyle tight end and TCU signee Jasper Lott hauls in a 4-yard TD pass from C.J. Rogers late in the game on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Argyle won the Class 4A Division 1 championship 49-21 over Lindale.