High School Football Colleyville Covenant RB bulls in for an 8-yard touchdown December 13, 2020 01:56 PM

Colleyville Covenant RB Isaiah Swift bulls in for an 8-yard touchdown to put the Cougars up 14-7 over Fort Worth Lake Country in the 2Q of their TAPPS state semifinal on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Globe Life Park. Covenant beat Lake Country 26-20.