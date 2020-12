High School Football 87-yard TD pass sparks Colleyville Covenant semifinal win over Lake Country December 13, 2020 02:34 AM

Colleyville Covenant WR Daniel Calabrese (2) takes a short pass from QB Austin Scheets (17), gets a great block from Caleb Turner (6), and turns it into an 87-yard TD on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Globe Life Park. Covenant beat FW Lake Country 26-20.