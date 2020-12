High School Football Army commit returns a punt 71 yards for a score as Martin rolls against Richardson December 11, 2020 01:11 AM

Army commit Zach Mundell returns a punt 71 yards for a touchdown to give Arlington Martin a 14-0 lead with 3:16 left in the 1Q on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Globe Life Park. Martin rolled to a 58-14 win over Richardson in the 6A D1 bi-district game.