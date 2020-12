High School Football Army commit tosses TD pass to Texas commit in Martin rout of Richardson December 11, 2020 01:00 AM

Army commit Zach Mundell finds Texas commit Morice Blackwell, Jr. with a 22-yard TD pass to give Arlington Martin a 44-0 lead with 8:56 left in the 3Q on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Globe Life Park. Martin defeated Richardson 58-14.