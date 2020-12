High School Football 35-yard TD pass helps Timber Creek reach playoffs December 08, 2020 04:11 AM

Jaylen Harris hauls in a 35-yard TD pass from Jacob Porter to give Timber Creek a 21-10 lead over Keller in the 3Q on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Keller ISD Stadium. Harris had 12 catches for 131 yards in a 38-35 loss, but the Falcons are playoff bound.