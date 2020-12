High School Football Colleyville Covenant receiver goes untouched for 92-yard TD December 05, 2020 11:44 PM

Colleyville Covenant quarterback Austin Scheets finds Daniel Calabrese just before the pocket collapses and Calabrese races untouched for a 92-yard score on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Pennington Field in Bedford. Covenant defeated Grace Prep 40-3.