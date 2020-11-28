Fort Worth All Saints dominates Argyle Liberty Christian, advances to state semifinal

All Saints quarterback Hampton Fay led the Saints to a dominating playoff win over Liberty Christian on Saturday. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

It wasn’t hard to find the key players in Fort Worth All Saints’ 44-17 TAPPS Division 1 regional playoff victory over Argyle Liberty Christian Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

All you had to do was look at the first three players on Saints’ numerical roster.

Not surprisingly, all happened to be seniors.

Tony Lacy caught five passes for 51 yards and pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Hampton Fay, a Michigan State commit, completed 14 of 19 passes for 208 and three scores and SMU commit Montaye Dawson scored on runs of 3 and 49 yards and finished with 144 yards on 12 carries.

The Saints ended the game with 223 yards rushing and 429 total offense.

All Saints (3-3) marched over the Warriors (2-7) into a state semifinal matchup with district rival Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (7-0). Nolan topped Plano John Paul II, 32-17, Friday night and defeated All Saints, 41-27, in October.

Liberty Christian got a nice effort from Mississippi State commit Daniel Greek, who completed 11 of 18 passes for 151 yards and touchdown passes of 36 and 61 yards to Kellen Moran.

Moran nabbed five passes for 135 yards and two scores. The Warriors tallied 289 yards of offense.

All Saints jumped out to a 10-0 lead with 7:28 to play in the first quarter. Lacy hauled in a 7-yard pass from Fay to cap the Saints’ first possession. Andrew Lin put All Saints up 10 with a 30-yard field goal.

Liberty closed to within 10-3 with 11 seconds remaining in the period on a 37-yard field goal by David Kvistad. The Saints’ defense held the Warriors to 12 yards on 12 plays in the second quarter and also intercepted a pass.

All Saints took advantage of the offensive lull to add a pair of second-quarter TDs. Dawson scored on a 3-yard run then after an interception by William Sprayberry, Fay connected with Lacy for a 37-yard score and a 24-3 halftime lead.

After stopping the Warriors on the first possession of the second half, the Saints took a 31-3 lead when Dawson broke free up the middle and showed some nice moves on a 49-yard TD scamper.

Liberty’s first touchdown came on a 36-yard pass from Greek to Moran, but the Saints answered with a 38-yard scoring toss from Fay to Peyton Kramer. Midway through the fourth quarter, Greek and Moran hooked up for a 61-yard score. The last points of the game came on a 4-yard pass from Fay to Lacy.