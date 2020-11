High School Football John Paul II fumble in the end zone results in a Nolan Catholic touchdown November 27, 2020 08:03 PM

Nolan Catholic's J'Dan Burnett knocks the ball away from the John Paul QB and Vincent Paige pounces on it for a Vikings TD on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Globe Life Park. The play gave Nolan its first lead at 13-10. The Vikings won 32-17.