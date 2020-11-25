Southlake Carroll boys cross country team defends state title; girls finish runner-up

The Southlake Carroll boys cross country team added to its legacy by winning another UIL state title on Tuesday. It’s the Dragons’ second consecutive state title and their 11th straight season as champs or runner-up. (Matt Smith/Special to the Star-Telegram)

The Southlake Carroll cross country program has been a state powerhouse for the past 20 years and the Dragons continued their dominance on Tuesday during the Class 6A UIL state meet in Round Rock.

The boys won the state team title for the second consecutive season, beating out El Paso Eastwood 78-84. The girls finished state runner-up, only trailing state champ Flower Mound.

It’s the 11th straight season the Carroll boys have finished first or second at state while the girls team has reached the podium 18 of the past 20 years.

“Our young men and women left it all out on the course today,” said Carroll coach Justin Leonard, who secured his 13th state championship. “We had a lot of seniors running their last race, and they gave it all they had. I’m thrilled our boys were able to defend our state championship, and even though it didn’t quite go our way on the girls side, I’m proud of how they competed. Congratulations to Flower Mound on a phenomenal season.”

Senior Antonio Florcruz finished fifth overall with a time of 15:31.30, followed by Solomon Chavez (6th), Bennett Woolsey (19th), Bryan Fernando (25th), Mason Alexander (26th), Logan Cantu (34th) and Hunter Hill (47th).

Haltom’s Alfredo Reina Corona came in 17th place with a time of 15:48.72.

Junior Kaylie Cox led the Lady Dragons with a fourth-place finish (18:00.50), followed by Abigail McIlvain (17th), Grace Williamson (19th), Laurel Hook (25th), Ava Bushaw (31st), Olivia Jones (33rd) and Audrey Dunn (34th).

Denton Guyer senior Brynn Brown won the 6A individual title with a 6A girls state record of 16:25.89. The North Carolina-bound runner crushed the previous mark by more than 12 seconds.

Castleberry’s Alejandro Ramirez came in 13th place in the 4A boys race with a time of 16:22.86.

6A GIRLS

Individual Results

1. Brynn Brown, Denton Guyer, 16:25.89

2. Sophie Atkinson, Katy Cinco Ranch, 16:57.44

3. Heidi Nielson, Katy Cinco Ranch, 17:38.13

4. Aubrey O’Connell, Prosper, 17:53.81

5. Amalie Mills, Spring Branch Smithson Valley, 17:59.22

6. Kaylie Cox, Southlake Carroll, 18:00.50

7. Natalie Cook, Flower Mound, 18:05.94

8. Ally Little, El Paso Franklin, 18:07.54

9. Sara Scott, Spring Branch Smithson Valley, 18:07.90

10. Natasja Beijen, Conroe The Woodlands, 18:13.50

Team Results

1. Flower Mound - 75

2. Southlake Carroll - 96

3. The Woodlands - 108

4. El Paso Franklin - 147

5. Katy Cinco Ranch - 152

6A BOYS

Individual Results

1. Luke Lambert, Wylie, 15:03.45

2. Martin David-Chavez, Duncanville, 15:17.28

3. Israel David, El Paso Eastlake, 15:25.54

4. Christopher Daniels, Klein, 15:29.38

5. Antonio Florcruz, Southlake Carroll, 15:31.30

6. Noah Haileab, Pearland Dawson, 15:32.19

7. Taj Lee, San Antonio Johnson, 15:35.07

8. Evan Caswell, Coppell, 15:35.18

9. Kevin Sanchez, Austin Vandegrift, 15:35.88

10. Randy Smith, Bridgeland, 15:39.64

Team Results

1. Southlake Carroll - 78

2. El Paso Eastwood - 84

3. The Woodlands - 99

4. Humble Atascocita - 113

5. Coppell - 137