High School Football Eaton WR makes spectacular touchdown catch against Keller November 06, 2020 12:40 AM

Eaton WR Charles Whitebear makes an incredible catch for a touchdown from Braden St. Ama in the Eagles' 21-10 victory against Keller on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Keller ISD Stadium. Eaton remained unbeaten in District 4-6A.