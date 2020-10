High School Football Colleyville Heritage QB tosses 1 of 5 touchdown passes in win over Midlothian October 31, 2020 02:11 AM

Colleyville Heritage quarterback A.J. Smith-Shawver hits Mason Murdock with a 62-yard TD pass in its 45-21 win over Midlothian on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine. Smith-Shawver was 19 of 27 passing for 406 yards.