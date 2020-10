High School Football Baylor commit Hal Presley hauls in a 60-yard scoring pass for Mansfield Summit October 30, 2020 12:42 AM

Baylor commit Hal Presley hauls in a 60-yard scoring pass from David Hopkins for Mansfield Summit to up the lead to 27-0 in the third quarter of a 39-7 thumping of cross-town rival Mansfield Legacy on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Newsom Stadium.