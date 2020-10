High School Football Brock’s Cash Jones takes a draw 44 yards to the house October 24, 2020 01:11 AM

Brock's Cash Jones picks up 44 of his 300 rushing yards on a draw play that gave the Eagles a 35-7 lead over Boyd with 7:47 left in the third quarter on Oct. 23, 2020 at Yellowjacket Stadium. No. 1 Brock ran away from Boyd 49-14.