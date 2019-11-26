PHOTOS: Duncanville routs Flower Mound to advance to 6A Division 1 regional round

The Duncanville Panthers enter the field to face Flower Mound in the 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Duncanville linebacker Paul Pickens (9) comes up with an interception against Flower Mound during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Flower Mound running back Markel Session (3) gets a few yards as he is stopped by Duncanville defensive back James Roberts Jr (15) during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Flower Mound running back Pierce Hudgens is smothered by the Duncanville defense during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Duncanville quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) looks to make a pass against Flower Mound during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Duncanville running back Suavevion Persley (12) goes 48 yards for a touchdown against Flower Mound during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
The Duncanville Panthers celebrate their victory over Flower Mound, 59-13, in the 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Duncanville quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) looks to get through Flower Mound defensive end Markel Session (3) and safety Chase McCall (23) during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Duncanville quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) tries to break free from Flower Mound defensive end Spencer Baltmanis (55) during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Duncanville running back Trysten Smith (1) gives a stiffarm to Flower Mound cornerback Josh Johnson (2) after a big gain during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Duncanville running back Trysten Smith (1) has a big hole to run against Flower Mound during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Duncanville running back Trysten Smith (1) tries to bull his way over Flower Mound safety Ty Overton (28) during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Flower Mound quarterback Blake Short attempts a pass against Duncanville during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Duncanville wide receiver Roderick Daniels (13) gets past Flower Mound safety Chase McCall (23) for a 9 yard touchdown run during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Duncanville quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) goes in for a 6 yard touchdown run against Flower Mound during the first half of their 6A Division I area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram