PHOTOS: Denton Guyer moves past Cedar Hill with furious second-half comeback

Denton Guyer tight end Cooper Lanz gets into the end zone for a 14 yard touchdown reception against Cedar Hill during the first half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cedar Hill quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) tries to make the corner on Denton Guyer linebacker Santigie Kanu (22) during the second half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) scores on a touchdown run against Cedar Hill during the second half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
The Denton Guyer Wildcats hold up their trophy after beating Cedar Hill, 50-41 in the 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) runs for a first down against Cedar Hill during the second half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Guyer quarterback Eil Stowers (5) fights for yardage against Cedar Hill during the second half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Guyer quarterback Eil Stowers looks to pass against Cedar Hill during the second half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cedar Hill defensive end Charles Esters (32) pressures Denton Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (5) during the second half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cedar Hill quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) gets off a pass against Denton Guyer during the second half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cedar Hill wide receiver Brian Rainey (12) comes up with a 14 yard touchdown reception against Denton Guyer during the first half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) tries to break a tackle from Cedar Hill safety Kendall Stevens (20) during the first half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cedar Hill wide receiver Jayden Moore (83) almost comes up with a reception against Denton Guyer defensive back Deuce Harmon (12) during the first half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cedar Hill quarterback Kaidon Salter has a huge hole to run against Denton Guyer during the first half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cedar Hill wide receiver Cameron Hutching (2) tries to get past Denton Guyer defensive back Darious Goodloe (21) after making a reception during the first half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) fights his way for yardage against Cedar Hill cornerback Jalon Peoples (19) during the first half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cedar Hill running back Kevin Young is stopped for no gain by Denton Guyer defensive lineman Grant Mahon (53) during the first half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Guyer head coach John Walsh reacts to a call during the game against Cedar Hill in their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs looks for running room against Cedar Hill during the first half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cedar Hill running back Corie Allen (10) scores on a 19 yard touchdown run against Denton Guyer during the first half of their 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx Saturday November 23, 2019.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram