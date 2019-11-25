PHOTOS: Rockwall upsets Allen 60-59 in Class 6A Division 1 area round playoff game

Allen running back Jordan Johnson (11) outruns Rockwall’s Corey Kelley and Joseph Schaefer for Allen’s first touchdown of the game in the first quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Yellowjacket fans crank up the noise on Allens fourth-and-seven with 42 seconds remaining with the ball on the 45 in the fourth quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Rockwall edged Allen 60-59. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Allen wide receiver Darrion Sherfield (4) outruns Rockwalls Corey Kelley for Allen’s third touchdown in the first quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Rockwall head coach Rodney Webb talks with an official in the first quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Allen defensive back Matthew Norman (6) brings down Rockwalls Trevor Munson in the first quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Rockwall’s PJ Barber returns a kick off in the first quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Allen linebacker Caulin Prince (27) grabs an interception in the first quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Rockwall offensive lineman Mathew Joyce celebrates with receiver J.J. Williams after Williams scored the go-ahead two point conversion in the fourth quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Rockwall edged Allen 60-59. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Rockwall receiver J. J. Williams hauls in the two point conversion to seal the game defended by Allen defensive back Will Drogosch (38) in the fourth quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Rockwall edged Allen 60-59. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Allen defensive back Matthew Norman (6) is brought down by Rockwalls Goodnews Iwuamadi and Jalen McKay in the first quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Rockwall’s Kade Klinkovsky signals touchdown in the fourth quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Rockwall edged Allen 60-59. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Allen linebacker Caulin Prince (27) can not bring down Rockwall Kade Klinkovsky as he scores the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Rockwall edged Allen 60-59. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Allen quarterback Raylen Sharpe (3) runs the ball in the final seconds of the second quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Allen defensive lineman Lane Lewis (21) sacks Rockwall quarterback Braedyn Locke in the second quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Allen defensive lineman Malik Allen (52) brings down Rockwall quarterback Braedyn Locke in the backfield in the second quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Rockwall Zach Henry takes the handoff from quarterback Braedyn Locke in the second quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Allen quarterback Raylen Sharpe (3) breaks out of the backfield in the second quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Allen quarterback Raylen Sharpe (3) throws downfield in the second quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Rockwall’s J.J. Williams fights for extra yardage against Allen linebackers Caulin Prince (27) and Jaden Healy (2) and defensive backs Will Drogosch (38) and Cade Patton (22) in the second quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Rockwalls Zach Henry is brought down by Allen defensive backs Matthew Norman (6) and Will Drogosch (38) and linebacker Braydon Manning (19) in the second quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Rockwall receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba one hands a touchdown pass in front of Allen defensive back Zayteak McGhee (23) in the first quarter of a high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The Allen Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets were knotted at 38 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
