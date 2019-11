High School Football WATCH: Duncanville running back Suavevion Persley’s 48-yard TD run November 23, 2019 09:09 PM

Duncanville running back Suavevion Persley breaks free and breaks tackles for a 48 yard score against Flower Mound. The TD gave the Panthers a 35-0 lead with 4:36 left in the second quarter. Duncanville won 59-13