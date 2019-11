High School Football WATCH: Denton Guyer QB Eli Stowers scores from 14 yards out to cap comeback November 23, 2019 04:26 PM

Denton Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers scores on a 14-yard run to erase a 41-14 lead that Cedar Hill had built with 4:54 left in the third quarter. The Stowers TD gave Guyer a 42-41 lead with 7:30 left. The Wildcats defeated Cedar Hill 50-41.