High School Football: Wills Meyer of Southlake Carroll with a 76-yard TD reception from Quinn Ewers November 23, 2019

Carroll QB Quinn Ewers finds Wills Meyer across the middle for a 76-yard touchdown giving the Dragons a 10-0 lead with 16 seconds left in the first quarter. Carrol went on to win the 6A DI area-round game 37-15 over DeSoto.