High School Football WATCH: Rockwall scores on a late TD and 2-point conversion to dump Allen November 23, 2019 05:04 AM

Rockwall QB Braedyn Locke hits Kade Klinkovsky with a 2-yd TD pass against No. 3 Allen before a reverse pass from sophomore Caden Marshall to J.J. Williams on a 2-point conversion gives the Yellowjackets a 60-59 lead with 1:23 left in the game.