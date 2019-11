High School Football WATCH: Argyle QB Bo Hogeboom put in the dagger with a 25-yard TD to Cole Kirkpatrick with 2:29 left November 22, 2019 05:32 PM

Bo Hogeboom hits Cole Kirkpatrick from 25 yards out with 2:29 left to seal No. 1 Argyle's 63-49 win over Stephenville. Hogeboom threw for 452 yards and 8 TDs. Kirkpatrick had 11 catches for 289 yards and 5 scores.