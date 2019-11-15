High School Football
Texas high school football scores for bi-district playoffs — Nov. 14-16, 2019
Here is a list of high school football scores from across Texas for the 2019 bi-district playoffs:
|Thursday’s scores
Class 6A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Midland Lee 65, EP Montwood 32
Region III Bi-District
Katy Tompkins 35, Fort Bend Travis 28
Class 6A Division II
Region III Bi-District
Cypress Creek 41, Houston Westside 21
Houston Memorial 20, Houston Heights 9
Katy Mayde Creek 27, Fort Bend Bush 21
Region IV Bi-District
SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Roosevelt 13
Class 5A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Amarillo 44, EP Chapin 7
Denton Ryan 56, Granbury 19
N. Richland Hills Birdville 34, Saginaw 27
Region II Bi-District
Frisco Independence 43, Mansfield Timberview 28
Lancaster 44, Lewisville The Colony 29
Region III Bi-District
Cedar Park 49, Austin McCallum 10
Region IV Bi-District
CC Miller 28, Brownsville Pace 21
SA Wagner 62, SA Harlandale 0
Class 5A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Canutillo 27, EP Andress 9
EP Hanks 34, EP Austin 14
Region II Bi-District
Dallas South Oak Cliff 21, Midlothian 7
Frisco 44, Greenville 12
Region III Bi-District
Manvel 49, Nederland 14
Class 4A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Andrews 63, San Elizario 14
Clint Mountain View 42, Big Spring 36
Seminole 35, Fabens 7
Region II Bi-District
Argyle 56, Dallas Carter 23
Stephenville 56, FW Dunbar 14
Waco La Vega 72, Lake Worth 0
Region III Bi-District
Crandall 14, Kilgore 0
Huffman Hargrave 49, Houston Furr 6
Lumberton 34, Houston Wheatley 17
Class 4A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Glen Rose 56, Bridgeport 14
Graham 59, Hillsboro 0
Midland Greenwood 49, Perryton 7
Region II Bi-District
Gilmer 57, Farmersville 0
Sunnyvale 25, Pittsburg 13
Waco Connally 42, Canton 21
Region III Bi-District
Bellville 42, Wharton 20
Giddings 50, Houston Kashmere 0
Jasper 51, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 27
La Grange 12, La Marque 7
West Orange-Stark 56, Huntington 7
Region IV Bi-District
Geronimo Navarro 45, Crystal City 0
Rockport-Fulton 61, Progreso 0
Class 3A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Brock 24, Clyde 0
Denver City 55, Amarillo River Road 22
Shallowater 46, Kermit 23
Whitesboro 30, Eastland 21
Region II Bi-District
Jefferson 36, New London West Rusk 13
Pottsboro 63, Kemp 0
Region III Bi-District
Crockett 49, Anahuac 0
Diboll 50, Buna 2
East Chambers 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 20
Franklin 23, Orangefield 14
Troy 44, Teague 17
Region IV Bi-District
Edna 28, Palacios 14
George West 55, Cotulla 6
Hallettsville 47, Rice 6
Class 3A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Abernathy 75, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Canadian 66, Bangs 22
Cisco 41, Spearman 17
Coahoma 69, Anthony 7
Crane 48, Idalou 35
Region II Bi-District
Gunter 53, Tolar 7
Hallettsville 47, Altair Rice 6
Palmer 49, Hamilton 7
Region III Bi-District
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 52, Whitewright 47
Newton 52, New Diana 42
Region IV Bi-District
CC London 42, Nixon-Smiley 14
Stockdale 24, Odem 20
Class 2A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Hawley 58, Chico 15
Lindsay 26, Winters 7
New Deal 39, Amarillo Highland Park 24
Post 54, Sanford-Fritch 0
Region II Bi-District
Collinsville 15, Wolfe City 14
Crawford 32, Bosqueville 7
San Saba 57, Riesel 20
Region III Bi-District
Alto 62, Cayuga 0
Groveton 47, Timpson 12
Harleton 46, Deweyville 7
Price Carlisle 37, Jewett Leon 36
Region IV Bi-District
Holland 73, Junction 14
Mason 41, Thrall 20
Shiner 77, Freer 7
Thorndale 58, Center Point 23
Weimar 35, Santa Maria 7
Class 2A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Stratford 69, New Home 18
Wink 60, Bovina 7
Region II Bi-District
Albany 56, Miles 7
Christoval 28, Cross Plains 14
Wellington 56, Electra 12
Wheeler 54, Archer City 47
Windthorst 53, Shamrock 16
Region III Bi-District
Grapeland 63, Frost 14
Lovelady 62, Wortham 20
Mart 81, Saratoga West Hardin 14
Muenster 61, Clarksville 16
Region IV Bi-District
Bremond 50, Louise 13
Chilton 28, Burton 21
Class 1A Six-Man Division I
Region II Bi-District
Balmorhea 52, Garden City 28
Borden County 62, Morton 6
Region III Bi-District
Avalon 51, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 12
Blum 54, Perrin-Whitt 6
Region IV Bi-District
Jonesboro 40, Leakey 36
May 56, Robert Lee 8
Class 1A Six-Man Division II
Bi-District
Jayton 50, Woodson 0
Region III Bi-District
Gordon 66, Ladonia Fannindel 21
