High School Football

Texas high school football scores for bi-district playoffs — Nov. 14-16, 2019

Star-Telegram

Here is a list of high school football scores from across Texas for the 2019 bi-district playoffs:

Thursday’s scores

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Midland Lee 65, EP Montwood 32

Region III Bi-District

Katy Tompkins 35, Fort Bend Travis 28

Class 6A Division II

Region III Bi-District

Cypress Creek 41, Houston Westside 21

Houston Memorial 20, Houston Heights 9

Katy Mayde Creek 27, Fort Bend Bush 21

Region IV Bi-District

SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Roosevelt 13

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Amarillo 44, EP Chapin 7

Denton Ryan 56, Granbury 19

N. Richland Hills Birdville 34, Saginaw 27

Region II Bi-District

Frisco Independence 43, Mansfield Timberview 28

Lancaster 44, Lewisville The Colony 29

Region III Bi-District

Cedar Park 49, Austin McCallum 10

Region IV Bi-District

CC Miller 28, Brownsville Pace 21

SA Wagner 62, SA Harlandale 0

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Canutillo 27, EP Andress 9

EP Hanks 34, EP Austin 14

Region II Bi-District

Dallas South Oak Cliff 21, Midlothian 7

Frisco 44, Greenville 12

Region III Bi-District

Manvel 49, Nederland 14

Class 4A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Andrews 63, San Elizario 14

Clint Mountain View 42, Big Spring 36

Seminole 35, Fabens 7

Region II Bi-District

Argyle 56, Dallas Carter 23

Stephenville 56, FW Dunbar 14

Waco La Vega 72, Lake Worth 0

Region III Bi-District

Crandall 14, Kilgore 0

Huffman Hargrave 49, Houston Furr 6

Lumberton 34, Houston Wheatley 17

Class 4A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Glen Rose 56, Bridgeport 14

Graham 59, Hillsboro 0

Midland Greenwood 49, Perryton 7

Region II Bi-District

Gilmer 57, Farmersville 0

Sunnyvale 25, Pittsburg 13

Waco Connally 42, Canton 21

Region III Bi-District

Bellville 42, Wharton 20

Giddings 50, Houston Kashmere 0

Jasper 51, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 27

La Grange 12, La Marque 7

West Orange-Stark 56, Huntington 7

Region IV Bi-District

Geronimo Navarro 45, Crystal City 0

Rockport-Fulton 61, Progreso 0

Class 3A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Brock 24, Clyde 0

Denver City 55, Amarillo River Road 22

Shallowater 46, Kermit 23

Whitesboro 30, Eastland 21

Region II Bi-District

Jefferson 36, New London West Rusk 13

Pottsboro 63, Kemp 0

Region III Bi-District

Crockett 49, Anahuac 0

Diboll 50, Buna 2

East Chambers 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 20

Franklin 23, Orangefield 14

Troy 44, Teague 17

Region IV Bi-District

Edna 28, Palacios 14

George West 55, Cotulla 6

Hallettsville 47, Rice 6

Class 3A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Abernathy 75, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Canadian 66, Bangs 22

Cisco 41, Spearman 17

Coahoma 69, Anthony 7

Crane 48, Idalou 35

Region II Bi-District

Gunter 53, Tolar 7

Hallettsville 47, Altair Rice 6

Palmer 49, Hamilton 7

Region III Bi-District

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 52, Whitewright 47

Newton 52, New Diana 42

Region IV Bi-District

CC London 42, Nixon-Smiley 14

Stockdale 24, Odem 20

Class 2A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Hawley 58, Chico 15

Lindsay 26, Winters 7

New Deal 39, Amarillo Highland Park 24

Post 54, Sanford-Fritch 0

Region II Bi-District

Collinsville 15, Wolfe City 14

Crawford 32, Bosqueville 7

San Saba 57, Riesel 20

Region III Bi-District

Alto 62, Cayuga 0

Groveton 47, Timpson 12

Harleton 46, Deweyville 7

Price Carlisle 37, Jewett Leon 36

Region IV Bi-District

Holland 73, Junction 14

Mason 41, Thrall 20

Shiner 77, Freer 7

Thorndale 58, Center Point 23

Weimar 35, Santa Maria 7

Class 2A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Stratford 69, New Home 18

Wink 60, Bovina 7

Region II Bi-District

Albany 56, Miles 7

Christoval 28, Cross Plains 14

Wellington 56, Electra 12

Wheeler 54, Archer City 47

Windthorst 53, Shamrock 16

Region III Bi-District

Grapeland 63, Frost 14

Lovelady 62, Wortham 20

Mart 81, Saratoga West Hardin 14

Muenster 61, Clarksville 16

Region IV Bi-District

Bremond 50, Louise 13

Chilton 28, Burton 21

Class 1A Six-Man Division I

Region II Bi-District

Balmorhea 52, Garden City 28

Borden County 62, Morton 6

Region III Bi-District

Avalon 51, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 12

Blum 54, Perrin-Whitt 6

Region IV Bi-District

Jonesboro 40, Leakey 36

May 56, Robert Lee 8

Class 1A Six-Man Division II

Bi-District

Jayton 50, Woodson 0

Region III Bi-District

Gordon 66, Ladonia Fannindel 21

