PHOTOS: Arlington Martin takes down Arlington Bowie to win outright district title

Martin players take the field before kickoff. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Kent
Special
MartinÕs Zach Mundell (6) trots into the end zone, pursued by BowieÕs Renaldo Campbell (15), to score their third touchdown of the first half. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Kent
Special
MartinÕs Zach Mundell (6) is tackled in the red zone by BowieÕs Tre Martin (22) late in the second quarter. The run set up a Martin touchdown a few plays later. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Kent
Special
BowieÕs Marsaillus Sims (32) stiff arms MartinÕs Nick Panella (12) on a second quarter run. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Kent
Special
BowieÕs Renaldo Campbell (15) and MartinÕs Cal Robinson (13) contest for a pass from BowieÕs Drevvon Ponder (14) in front of the Bowie bench in the second quarter. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Kent
Special
Bowie players take the field before the game. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Kent
Special
MartinÕs Lenard Lemons (5) runs the ball down near the goal line in the second half. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Kent
Special
MartinÕs Lenard Lemons (5) runs the ball down near the goal line in the second half. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Kent
Special
MartinÕs Lenard Lemons (5) scores on a runback in the third quarter. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Kent
Special
BowieÕs Drevvon Ponder (14) scored on a long run in the third quarter. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Kent
Special
BowieÕs DÕAunte Prevost (3) carries the ball in the third quarter. The Bowie Volunteers played the Martin Warriors in high school football Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
David Kent
Special
Martin’s Lenard Lemons (5) gets past Bowie’s Tre Martin (22) for a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram
Bowie’s Marsaillus Sims (32) turns a corner past Martin’s Placide Djungu-Sungu (19) during the first half of a high school football game at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
David Kent
Special to the Star-Telegram