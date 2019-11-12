PHOTOS: Justin Northwest wins district over Fort Worth North Side

Kyndal Sims (10) tackled by Micah Knowles (13) at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.
Zane Brewster (51) runs down the field for a touchdown after Preston Scrivner (17) blocked a punt in the 1st quarter against North Side at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.
North Side quarter back Isaak Rosales (4) passing the ball at NISD Stadium against the Texans on 11/7/19.
Michah Thomas (26) cheering after the National Anthem before the game against North Side at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.
Northwest quarter back Austin Ahmad (15) at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.
The Texans and Norh Side at the line of scrimage at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.
Texans during the National Anthem before the game against North Side at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.
Northwest captains Austin Ahmad (15), Zavion Taylor (2), Aiden Jean (27), Cooper McDonald (44).
Zane Brewster (51) poses for a pic before the game against North Side at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.
Christian Robertson (12) tackles North Side running back Jorge Aguirre (21) at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.
Cooper McDonald (44) fights his way into the end zone for a Texan touchdown against North Side at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.
Northwest’s Antwon Tatum-Garner (33) sprints down the field against North Side during a high school football game at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Da’Wain Lofton (5) catches the ball in the endzone for a North Side touchdown at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.
Kyndal Sims (10) trots into the endzone for a Northwest touchdown against North Side at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.
Northwest’s Zavion Taylor (2) zigzags around North Side defenders for a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Titan Bailey (8) carries the Texas flag for the Texans before the game against North Side at NISD Stadium on 11/7/19.