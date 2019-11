High School Football WATCH: Haltom QB Adam Hill finds Jace Washington for a 5-yard TD November 09, 2019 01:40 AM

Haltom quarterback Adam Hill tosses a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jace Washington to give the Buffalos a 24-10 lead over San Angelo Central with 7:30 left in the second quarter. The Bobcats would outscore Haltom 24-7 the rest of the way for a 34-31 win.