High School Football WATCH: Haltom QB Adam Hill hits a wide open Jared Beene with 12-yard TD November 09, 2019 01:17 AM

Haltom quarterback Adam Hill threw for 315 yards and 3 scores, including this 12-yard TD to Jared Beene to open the scoring for the Buffalos. San Angelo Central rallied late to kill Haltom's playoff dreams 34-31.