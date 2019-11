High School Football WATCH: Arlington Lamar running back Caleb Phillips scores on a 5-yard run November 08, 2019 04:30 AM

Arlington Lamar running back Caleb Phillips scores on a 5-yard run to give the Vikings a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. Phillips rushed for 156 yards on 22 carries to help Lamar down arch rival Arlington High 34-33.