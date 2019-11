High School Football WATCH: Oklahoma commit Trevon West hauls in game-winner for Arlington Lamar November 08, 2019 02:31 AM

Oklahoma commit Trevon West hauls in a 2-yard TD pass from Jack Dawson with 13 seconds left to give Arlington Lamar a 34-33 win over arch rival Arlington High. The Colts had rallied from a 28-14 deficit to take a 33-28 lead with 1:58 left.