PHOTOS: Fort Worth North Side beats Poly; clinches first playoff berth since 1979

Polytechnic’s Akeil Smiley, left tries to reach North Side’s Da’Wain Lofton as he breaks away for a touchdown run to take a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. North Side went on to win 21-20. Special/Bob Haynes
Polytechnic’s Darryl Greer, center is caught between North Side’s Diego Reyes, left and Johnny Perez as he takes a catch up the field in the second quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Polytechnic quarterback Ja’Von Sewell, left throws to an open receiver as North Side’s Chris Smith tries to defend in the second quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
North Side quarterback Isaak Rosales, left is grabbed by Polytechnic’s Harold Conner as he scrambles out of the backfield for positive yard in the second quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
North Side’s Adrian Ponce, left collides with Polytechnic’s Adam Woods as the takes the ball for a first down in the third quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Polytechnic’s Akeil Smiley, left chaes North Side’s Da’Wain Lofton as he races for a first dwon in the fourth quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. North Side went on to win 21-20. Special/Bob Haynes
Polytechnic’s Jeramie Williams, left tries to catch North Side’s Da’Wain Lofton as he breaks away for a touchdown run to take a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. North Side went on to win 21-20. Special/Bob Haynes
Polytechnic’s Anthony Phenix, left races through North Side’s Gabriel Martinez for a first down in the second quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
North Side’s Jorge Aguirre, left, breaks away from Polytechnic’s Jeramie Williams for a first down in the fourth quarter Saturday at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth.
Bob Haynes
North Side quarterback Isaak Rosales, throws towards the endzone against Polytechnic in the fourth quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Polytechnic’s Adam Woods, center, is caught between North Side’s Julian Deigado,left and Adrian Ponce after scrambling for a first down in the third quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Polytechnic’s Adam Woods, left, is chased by North Side’s Freddy Serna and Isaiah Torrez as he races into the endzone to take a 13-7 lead in the second quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
North Side’s Jorge Aguirre, left, is wrapped up by Polytechnic’s Akeil Smiley after breaking into the backfield for a first down in the first quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
North Side’s Johnny Perez, left cuts away from Polytecnic’s Jeramie Williams as he gets close to the goal line in the second quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Polytechnic’s Anthony Phenix,center races through North Side’s Adrian Martinez and Isaiah Torrez for a first down in the second quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
North Side’s Jorge Aguirre, left, is wrapped up by Polytechnic’s Akeil Smiley after breaking into the backfield for a first down in the first quarter during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
North Side head football coach Joseph Turner shouts out to his team after a 21-20 win over PolyTechnic during Saturday’s November 2, 2019 football game at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram