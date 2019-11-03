PHOTOS: Azle routs Saginaw to clinch second straight undefeated district title

Azle quarterback Drey Owen, center crosses the goal line in front of Saginaw’s Camren Ary for the touchdown and a 21-0 lead in the second quarter during Friday’s November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Azle's Jacob Lee right, draggs Saginaw's Tristen Richards as he rushes for a first down in the second quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Azle's Jacob Lee left, faces off against Saginaw's Ja'kques Goff as he rushes for a first down in the second quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Saginaw's Sean Verdun, left, tries to defend as Azle receiver Eric McAlister runs in for a touchdown and a 36-0 lead in the second quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Saginaw's Sean Verdun, left is knocked back Azle receiver, Eric McAlister takes catch and run for the touchdown to take a 36-0 lead in the second quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Azle's Tyson Winfrey, center races away from Saginaw's Ja'kques Goff, left and Hassan Spurlock for 69 yards in the second quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Saginaw's Desmond Lewis , left rushes for a first down as Azle's Ricky Firman tries to make the stop in the first quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadiuml in Azle, Texas.
Saginaw's Hassan Spurlock, left drags down Azle's Jacob Lee as he fights for first down yardage in the first quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Azle went on to win 64-14.
Azle quarterback Drey Owen, throws to an open receiver against Saginaw in the first quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Azle went on to win 64-14.
Azle's Seth Hurst, left, wraps up Saginaw's Camden Baker, as he rushes for a first down in the fourth quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Saginaw's Desmond Lewis , left is brought down by Azle's Jonathan Lester as he takes the ball out of the endzone for some positive yard in the second quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Saginaw's Aaron Burleson, front, loses the football after being hit by Azle's Logan Fisher and Jonathan Lester in the second quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadiuml in Azle, Texas. Azle recovered the fumble and went on to win the game 64-14.
Saginaw quarterback Kameron Williams looks to throw down field against Azle in the first quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Saginaw quarterback Kameron Williams left rushes for the first down against Azle in the second quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
Saginaw's Demitri Williams, left tries to reach Azle's Jacob Lee as he breaks away for 16 yards and a touchdown to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter during Friday's November 1, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas.
