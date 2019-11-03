PHOTOS: Birdville edges Colleyville Heritage to set up district championship in Week 11

The Birdville Hawks enter the field to face the Colleyville Heritage Panthers Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Birdville running back Laderrious Mixon (9) tries to break tackle from Colleyville Heritage linebacker Leo Covington (22) during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage running back Braxton Ash (29) fights his way for some yardage against Birdville during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Birdville quarterback Stone Earle (3) gets sacked by Colleyville Heritage defensive lineman Trent Ayers (44) during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Birdville running back Laderrious Mixon (9) breaks a tackle for a first down carry against Colleyville Heritage during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Isaac Shabay (3) tries to fight off a tackle from Birdville defensive back Jalen Brown (2) during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Birdville running back Demarye Walker (5) makes a nice run as he is brought down by Colleyville Heritage safety Luke Mabe (7) during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Isaac Shabay (3) tries to get around the corner against Birdville during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Isaac Shabay (3) comes with a reception against Birdville during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Birdville running back Laderrious Mixon (9) gets past Colleyville Heritage safety Luke Mabe (7) for a 76 yard touchdown run during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage quarterback AJ Smith (9) tries to scramble past Birdville linebacker Jacob Alford (24) during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Birdville tight end Gage Haskin tries to come up with a reception against Colleyville Heritage during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Birdville wide receiver Cooper McCasland (17) comes up with a reception and is brought down by Colleyville Heritage safety Luke Mabe (7) during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Isaac Shabay (3) celebrates with offensive lineman Nicholas Beard (57) after a touchdown reception against Birdville during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Isaac Shabay (3) comes up with a 23 yard touchdown reception against Birdville during the first haif, Friday night, November 1 2019 played at Mustang Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram