PHOTOS: Arlington Lamar turns back Bowie to pick up key district win in Week 10

Lamar quarterback Jack Dawson (7) throws a short, sideline pass during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bowie running back Marsaillus Sims (32) tries the left side of the line during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lamar running back Caleb Phillips (14) is brought down by Bowie linebacker Kylan Phifer (41) as he attempts the center of the line during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie running back D’Aunte Prevost (3) breaks out of the pack ahead of Lamar outside linebacker James Grando (8) during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lamar kicker Blake Ford (23) kicks a 40-yard field goal held by Jack Dawson (7) to tie the game at 3 during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lamar running back Caleb Phillips (14) takes the ball from quarterback Jack Dawson (7) during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie head coach Danny DeArman peers down the sideline during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie defensive back Jalen Curvin (11) breaks up a pass intended for Lamar wide receiver Cam Brady (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lamar defensive back Elijah Crenshaw (4) celebrates with inside linebacker Jayveion Moore (9) after Moore got a pick-six during the second half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The Lamar Vikings defeated the Bowie Volunteers 32-17. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lamar inside linebacker Jayveion Moore (9) shows off his interception as he crosses the goal line to put the game out of reach during the second half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The Lamar Vikings defeated the Bowie Volunteers 32-17. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie wide receiver Paul Alexander (2) out runs Lamar outside linebacker Joey Hartley (44) during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lamar quarterback Jack Dawson (7) crosses the goal line untouched to put the Vikings up 24-17 during the second half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The Lamar Vikings defeated the Bowie Volunteers 32-17. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lamar quarterback Jack Dawson (7) takes off on a broken play chased by Bowie linebacker Jadyn Landrum (34) during the second half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The Lamar Vikings defeated the Bowie Volunteers 32-17. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie quarterback Drevvon Ponder (14) is sacked by Lamar defensive back Harold West (10) for a five-yard loss during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lamar wide receiver Trevon West (19) drags Bowie defensive back Renaldo Campbell (15) to the sidelines after a catch during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lamar running back Caleb Phillips (14) tip toes down the sidelines pursued by Bowie defender Chris Roshell (16) during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lamar head coach Laban DeLay walks the sidelines with under three minutes remaining in the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie running back Marsaillus Sims (32) side steps the tackle by Lamar defensive back Harold West (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie defensive back Jalen Curvin (11) breaks up a pass intended for Lamar wide receiver Cam Brady (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lamar quarterback Jack Dawson (7) is sacked by Bowie defensive lineman Sam Keelan (95) during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie defensive back Jalen Curvin (11) and Lamar wide receiver Cam Brady (11) battle for control of a pass during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
