PHOTOS: State-ranked Denton Ryan defeats Grapevine to set up district championship in Week 11

The Denton Ryan Raiders enter the field to face the Grapevine Mustangs, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan wide receiver Del’shun Neal tries to get past Grapevine linebacker Kade Keeling (11) after make a reception during the first half, Thursday , in Denton.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan wide receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders (1) tries to come up with a reception against Grapevine defensive back Sam Assaad (15) during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan wide receiver Drew Sanders (16) tries to go through Grapevine defensive back Derek Schroeder (27) and defensive back Dylan Hohenberger after make a reception during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan wide receiver Drew Sanders (16) reaches out for a 7 yard touchdown run against Grapevine defensive back Dylan Hohenberger (38) during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan punt returner Billy Bowman Jr goes 61 yards for a touchdown against Grapevine during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Grapevine quarterback Austin Alexander (9) gets sacked by Denton Ryan defensive back Austin Jordan (3) during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan wide receiver Drew Sanders (16) goes in for a 42 yard touchdown reception against Grapevine during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan running back Emani Bailey (9) makes a long run and is finally brought down by Grapevine defensive back Dylan Hohenberger (38) during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan running back Emani Bailey (9) fights for yardage against Grapevine during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan running back Emani Bailey (9) tries to break a tackle from Grapevine defensive back Jack Turner (4) during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan defensive back Ty Marsh (4) gets a sack on Grapevine quarterback Austin Alexander (9) during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan wide receiver Drew Sanders (16) makes a reception against Grapevine defensive lineman Jack Rollins (44) during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan wide receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders (1) comes up with a reception against Grapevine defensive back Jack Turner (4) during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan (17) tries to get off a pass against Grapevine defensive Blake Maserang (28) during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram
Denton Ryan running back Emani Bailey (9) finally gets stopped by Grapevine defensive back Derek Schroeder (R) during the first half, Thursday night, October 31, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Steve Nurenberg
Special to the Star-Telegram