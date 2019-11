High School Football WATCH: Arlington Lamar QB Jack Dawson scores on a 3-yard run November 02, 2019 02:44 AM

Arlington Lamar quarterback Jack Dawson scores on a 3-yard run to give the Vikings a 25-17 lead over Arlington Bowie with 1:57 left in the game. Dawson threw for 235 yards completing 14 of 36 passes. Lamar defeated Bowie 32-17.