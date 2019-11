High School Football WATCH: Arlington Lamar LB Jayveion Moore seals the game with a 50-yard pick-six November 02, 2019 02:07 AM

Arlington Lamar linebacker Jayveion Moore picks off an Arlington Bowie pass with 26 seconds left and returns it 50 yards for a TD. Moore recorded a safety earlier in the game as Lamar downed Bowie 32-17.