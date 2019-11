High School Football WATCH: Keller Central RB Keegan Burton runs for a 20-yard TD November 01, 2019 04:08 AM

Keller Central running back Keegan Burton picked up 92 yards on 18 carries in relief of injured starter Andrew Paul. Burton's 20-yard TD run gave the Chargers a 14-0 lead with 8:09 left in Central's 21-0 win over Keller Timber Creek.