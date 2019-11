High School Football WATCH: Keller Central DB D.J. Graham returns an interception 104 yards for a TD November 01, 2019 03:31 AM

Keller Central defensive back D.J. Graham, an Oklahoma commit, picks off his second pass of the night and returns it 104 yards for a score. Graham also returned a fumble 63 yards for a TD in the Chargers' 21-0 win over Keller Timber Creek.