PHOTOS: Lancaster dominates Mansfield Timberview, improves to 5-0 in district

Lancaster running back Tre Bradford (2) breaks through for their second score during a high school football game at R. L. Anderson Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Lancaster led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Timberview quarterback Jaden Hullaby (9) outruns the defense of Lancaster linebacker Jaylen Estelle (9) during a high school football game at R. L. Anderson Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Lancaster led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Timberview quarterback Jaden Hullaby (9) breaks out of the backfield during a high school football game at R. L. Anderson Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Lancaster led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Timberview “Pinked Out” for breast cancer during a high school football game at R. L. Anderson Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Lancaster led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Timberview quarterback Jaden Hullaby (9) breaks around the left side for a long gain in the second quarter of a high school football game at R. L. Anderson Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Lancaster led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Timberview outside linebacker Adam Cash (6) goes after Lancaster running back Tre Bradford (2) during a high school football game at R. L. Anderson Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Lancaster led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Timberview quarterback Jaden Hullaby (9) breaks through the middle during a high school football game at R. L. Anderson Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Lancaster led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Timberview quarterback Jaden Hullaby (9) breaks through the middle during a high school football game at R. L. Anderson Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Lancaster led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth